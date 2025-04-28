Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Assistant for Tissue culture centre project at Technology Incubation Centre. Bodoland University is a state university established under the Bodoland University Act, 2009 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. It came into being on 28th February 2009. It is one of the growing universities in lower Assam and a lone institution of higher education in the western part of Assam to address the need and concern for all-round development of the region. Bodoland University is committed to the academic development of lower Assam in general and especially the BTAD region. The University provides an opportunity for higher studies to the populace of the region. It also caters to the educational needs of the adjoining states and neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. The picturesque campus of the University is located at Rangilakhata, Debargaon 8 km north of Kokrajhar town. The location of the University makes it possible for students and researchers across the border to get access to the University Conveniently. The University is well-connected by a surface road network including National Highway 31, Broad-gauge Railway (Kokrajhar Railway Station) and Airways at Rupsi Airport (70 km). The international boundary of Bangladesh (110 km) and Bhutan (40 km) and state boundary of West Bengal (45 km) are accessible by roadways. The University has two additional plots of land at Haldibari (3 km) and Subaijhar (1.5 km) for further extension.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

MSc in Botany/Life Science/Zoology/Biotechnology/Equivalent. At least two years of experience in relevant field with good academic records

Age: Upper limit 35 years. Relaxation to SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Women and also Divyangjan as per GoI rules.

Remuneration: Rs.25000/- per month inclusive of HRA

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with CV and also documents by post and email.

Hard copy of applications should be sent to Prof. Sandeep Das, Principal Investigators, Commercial High Yield Tissue Culture Centre, Bodoland University, Assam

Soft copy of applications should also be sent to sandeepdas@buniv.edu.in

Last Date of application: 24th May, 2025

Date of interview: 25th May, 2025 at 10.30PM (online /Offline Mode)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here