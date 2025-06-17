Assam Career BBCI Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Technical Support-II on contractual basis for ICMR supported project “Taskforce on establishment of reference intervals in Indian Population (TERIIP) : a multicentric observational cross sectional study” in 2025. Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute was formally taken over by Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India on 27th November 2017 as a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai. The Institute is located at Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati, Assam in a plot of land covering an area of 14.2 acres (43 bighas). About 12,000 new and 80,000 old cancer patients visit the Institute every year. It is a 311-bedded Hospital at present. There is a guest house with 60 beds,which also houses the St. Jude’s Centre for children and their attendant. The Institute also has residential campus for the employees. A DBT Centre for Molecular Biology and Cancer Research came into being in February 2010. The Institute has Population and Hospital Based Cancer Registry under National Cancer Registry Programme of Indian Council of Medical Research. It does work in many research projects at present.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-II

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20000/- (Twenty Thousand Rupees) per month + 20% HRA; 5% increment for 3rd year.

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

Qualification & Experience : 12th in Science + Diploma (MLT/DMLT / Engineering). Five Years Experience in relevant subject / field.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on on 26/06/2025 (Thursday) in the Power Grid Building, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, A K Azad Road, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016. Time : 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data highlighting educational qualification, experience, training, etc. (supported by copies of certificates and testimonials) before the Selection Committee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here