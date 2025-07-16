Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Assistant in the project entitled “Assessment of anti-oral biofilm activity of exopolysaccharides and short-chain fatty acids from probiotic strains of fermented soybean food Tungrymbai of Meghalaya” on a purely contractual basis in the Department of Microbiology.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. Completed /Pursuing Ph.D./ Completed Ph.D. in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/Life Sciences or equivalent degree in Biological Sciences with minimum 55% marks

Job Roles :

Experienced Project Fellow to work on a research project focused on evaluating the anti-oral biofilm activity of exopolysaccharides and short-chain fatty acids derived from probiotic strains of fermented soybean food. The project aims to explore the potential applications of these compounds in oral health. Research experience in microbiology, biochemistry, or a related field, with a focus on probiotics, biofilms, or oral health, is desirable

Fellowship : The amount of fellowship will be as per the DBT norm for a period of 3 years (36 months)

Age Limit : 30 years; the age limit is relaxable up to 5 years in the case of candidates belonging to the scheduled castes/tribes/OBC, women, and physically handicapped candidates

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in interview in the Department of Microbiology, Assam University, Silchar- 788011 on 29th July, 2025. Reporting time is 12 PM

How to apply :

Candidates may submit a Cover Letter, an attached Application Form, a CV, Supporting

Documents, and Research Publications (if any) combined into a single PDF file must be send

it to the PI by email to drsharma7652@gmail.com on or before 27th July, 2025.

Interested and eligible candidates may report to the department at 12:00 P.M on 29th July, 2025 with an application addressed to the PI of the project, one complete copy of bio-data, two recent passport size photographs, and self-attested copies of the following: marksheets and certificates from 10th standard onwards, proof of date-of-birth, identity proof (Adhar/PAN/PIC/Driving License etc), and SC/ST/OBC/Disability Certificate (if applicable), for submission. Candidates must also bring all original marksheets, certificates and documents mentioned above for verification by the PI.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here