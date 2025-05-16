Assam Career Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar in 2025.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Associate (1) in 2025 under the sponsored research project of Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India – Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) scheme of IIT Bhilai Innovation and Technology Foundation (IBITF) entitled “Development of an Intelligent System for Weather Forecasting, Smart Farming and Information Dissemination for the Scheduled Tribe Community of Barak River Basin using Satellite Image Processing, ML and IoT” for a period of one year initially. The position of Project Associate may also be extended one more year based on the availability of the fund. The said position is altogether on a temporary basis and coterminous with the project. The selected candidates have an opportunity to be registered for PhD program in the department subject to fulfillment of the requirements.

Name of post : Project Associate (1)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.E./M.Tech (IT/CS/ Data Science/AI/ ML)/ M.Sc (Mathematics/ Statistics with

knowledge of Python Programming/AI/ML/ App Development

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 25000 + HRA

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd June 2025 from 11:30 AM onwards in Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Assam University, Silchar, Assam, Pin: 788011. Reporting time is 9:30 AM. The shortlisted candidates will be informed via email upon screening latest by 1st June. Please note that no TA/DA shall be paid for attending the interview.

How to apply :

Interested candidates must submit the application form duly filled in along with a complete

updated CV (attach recent photograph) also at somnath.mukhopadhyay@aus.ac.in/ wangjam.niranjan.singh@aus.ac.in on or before 31st May 2025.

Candidates must submit also self attested copy of the testimonials at the time of interview. Original certificates and also other relevant documents must be brought at the time of the interview for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here