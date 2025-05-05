Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Skill University.

Assam Skill University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Procurement and Contract Management Specialist.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Senior Procurement and Contract Management Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Minimum Educational Qualification is Post-Graduate degree / Graduate degree in Engineering

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience:

1. Candidates must be having minimum 12 (Twelve) years of professional experience in the field of public procurement and contract management and related activities in any State Government /Central Government /Semi-Government Bodies /PSUs/ large private organization.

2. Candidates must have working experience as a procurement and contract management official for at least 7 (Seven) years in Externally Aided Projects (Asian Development Bank/ World Bank/JICA etc) out of which at least 3 (Three) years’ experience in the rank of expert/specialist. The candidate must be familiar with ADB’s procurement Rules and Regulations.

3. Candidates having experience in Procurement of goods and equipment for Educational Institution or Skill Development Institution will be given preference.

4. Candidates should well verse with contract closure activities.

5. Hands on experience in e-procurement portal will be preferred.

6. Computer Skills: Advanced skills in Microsoft Office software including in MS Word, MS

Excel, MS Power Point, etc., and Internet, email etc.

7. Demonstrated knowledge of ADB procurement policies, best practice, systems and tools.

8. Demonstrated strong conceptual, analytical skills with clarity of thought process and problem-solving skills.

9. Excellent organizational skills Cum coordination skill with different holders.

10. Excellent accuracy with keen attention to detail the requirement of the competent authority.

11. Self-motivated, high level of zeal and enthusiasm in all endeavours, unblemished integrity,

ability to check quality of own work and ability to organize and prioritize own work to meet deadlines.

12. Good command over English language, and excellent oral communication skills.

13. Ability to work both independently and as well as in a team.

14. Strong communication skills with the ability to clearly and concisely convey necessary information, explain reasoning, and support conclusions using data and facts.

15. Knowledge of GFR desirable.

Also Read : 10 offbeat villages to visit in Goa for an exciting time

How to apply :

Candidates may send their completed application in the prescribed form along with scanned copies of self-attached documents of qualification and experience via email to recruitment.asup@asu.ac.in.

The hardcopies of the same may be submitted to The Chief Executive Officer, Assam Skill University Project, 3rd Floor, DECT Office Complex, Rehabari, Guwahati-781008 (Assam)

Last Date of submission of application- 16.05.2025 up to 5.00 P.M

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here