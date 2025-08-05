Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Data Entry Operator, Driver, Driver Assistant / Handyman on purely temporary basis for the State of the Art Model Blood Centre.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Graduate in any discipline

2. Minimum Experience in data entry and official work in any reputed organization

3. Must be well versed in drafting of notes, application, record keeping and file handling

Salary : Rs.15,000/- per month fixed

Age Limit : 20-37 years

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Higher Secondary passed

2. Professional HMV license

Salary : Rs.13,000/- per month fixed

Age Limit : 20-37 years

Name of post : Driver Assistant / Handyman

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : HSLC Passed

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month fixed

Age Limit : 20-37 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview for the above posts on 08/08/2025 from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm in the Conference Hall of AMCH, Dibrugarh (1s floor of Administrative Building).

How to apply :

Interested candidate are to be bring all the original certificates of education qualification (certificate/statement of marks), etc., along with two set of self attested copies of the original certificate of the same and a recent passport size photograph for attending WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here