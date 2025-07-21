Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of medical personnel. Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) is a joint initiative of the Government of Assam and the Tata Trusts, established to create a threetier comprehensive distributed cancer care network to provide accessible and affordable care for the underserved in the state of Assam

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

Head Medical Planning and Operations Nuclear Medicine Physician Medical Oncologist Radiation Oncologist Surgical Oncologist Senior Resident – Surgical Oncology Senior Resident – Medical Oncology Anaesthetist cum Intensivist Radiologist Palliative Care Senior Resident/ Consultant Hemato Pathology Deputy/Assistant Medical Superintendent

No. of posts :

Head Medical Planning and Operations : MBBS PG degree of MD (Hospital Administration)/ MHA/ MBA (Hospital & Healthcare) from Institute recognized by NMC. Minimum 15 years of experience with adequate exposure in leadership role, hospital operations and resource planning, policy formulation & execution. Preference will be given to candidates with sound knowledge of Medical Audit, Healthcare law and statutory guidelines and experience in Quality & Accreditation (NABH) management

Nuclear Medicine Physician : DRM/MD/DNB in nuclear medicine

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Medical Oncologist : DM/DrNB/ Fellowship in Medical Oncology

Radiation Oncologist : MD/DNB in Radiation oncology from a recognized institute

Surgical Oncologist : MCH or DrNB Surgical Oncology

Senior Resident – Surgical Oncology : MS/ DNB Surgery

Senior Resident – Medical Oncology : MD/DNB Medicine

Anaesthetist cum Intensivist : MD/DNB Anaesthesia

Radiologist : MD/DNB Radiology

Palliative Care : MD Palliative Care/Fellowship/ Certificate/Course/ Training in Palliative Care

Senior Resident/ Consultant Hemato Pathology : DM Hematopathology/ MD Pathology with

fellowship in Hemato-Onco Pathology

Deputy/Assistant Medical Superintendent : MBBS/BDS with Post Graduate Diploma/Masters

in Hospital & Healthcare Sector. Additional qualification & experience in hospital will be preferred. Oversee Clinical Speciality, Support Services, Clinical Governance for better operational impact, Patient Safety & Quality & Assurance.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/vacancies.html

Last date for submission of application is 31st July 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here