Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical and paramedical positions or career in Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Clinical Staff, Scientific Officer & Technologists, Specialized & Administrative staff, Nursing Staff for its Diphu Cancer Centre.

Name of posts :

Medical Oncologist

Radiation Oncologist

Surgical Oncologist

Senior Resident -Surgical Oncology

Anaesthetist cum Intensivist

Radiologist

Clinical Pathologist

Pathology and Histopathology

Internal Medicine

Blood Transfusion Officer

General Duty Medical Officer

Palliative Care

Nursing Superintendent

Nursing Others

Radio Therapy Technologist

Bio Medical Engineer

Radiographer

Lab Technologist

OT Technician

MRD

CSSD

Blood Bank Supervisor

Blood Bank Technician

Medical Superintendent

Billing Manager

Lead Finance and Accounts

Team Member-Finance

HR & Admin

Engineering and Maintenance

Team Member-Sourcing

Eligibility Criteria :

Medical Oncologist : MD Medicine & DM Medical Oncology. Minimum 3 years of relevant experience in Medical Oncology & Research

Radiation Oncologist : MD/DNB in Radiation oncology from a recognized institute. Minimum 2 years experience in a large volume cancer centre

Surgical Oncologist : MCH or DNB Surgical Oncology. Minimum 2 years experience

Senior Resident -Surgical Oncology : MS/ DNB Surgery

Anaesthetist cum Intensivist : MD/DNB Anaesthesia. Minimum 3 years experience

Radiologist : MD/DNB Radiology. Minimum 3 years experience Post PG

Clinical Pathologist : MD/DNB in Pathology. 3 years experience

Pathology and Histopathology : MD/DNB in Pathology. 3 years experience in histopathology

Internal Medicine : MD/DNB in Internal Medicine/Emergency Medicine

Blood Transfusion Officer : MD/DNB in Pathology. Minimum 3 years of work experience in Blood Bank

General Duty Medical Officer : MBBS. Minimum 3 years of work experience

Palliative Care : MD Palliative Care/Fellowship in Palliative Care

Nursing Superintendent : BSc/MSc Nursing. Minimum 7 years experience in administrative role

Nursing Others : BSc/GNM Nursing

Radio Therapy Technologist : An Associate’s/ Bachelor’s degree in Radiotherapy Technology

Bio Medical Engineer : Degree in Bio Medical Engineering (B.Tech / M.Tech). 6-10 years experience

Radiographer : An Associate’s/ Bachelor’s degree in Radiography. Minimum 2-3 years experience

Lab Technologist : Diploma /BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology. Minimum 2-3 years experience

OT Technician : Technician course. Upto 2 years OT experience

MRD : Preferable MRD technician course. Minimum 3 years experience in MRD process and documentation management

CSSD : Technician course. 2 years experience

Blood Bank Supervisor : Diploma /BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology. Minimum 5 years of relevant experience

Blood Bank Technician : Diploma /BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology. Minimum 2-3 years of relevant experience

Medical Superintendent : MBBS; MHA/MBA. Minimum 10 years experience in leadership role

Billing Manager : Graduate. Minimum 8 years of relevant experience

Lead Finance and Accounts : CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance). Minimum 10 years of experience

Team Member-Finance : B.Com / CA Intern

HR & Admin : MBA HR. Minimum 5 years experience

Engineering and Maintenance : BE/BTech-Electrical/Mechanical. Minimum 5 years experience

Team Member-Sourcing : Any graduate preferably with MBA. Minimum 5 years of experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/vacancies.html

Last date for application is 30th September 2025 up to 6.00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here