Assam Cancer Care Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to of various medical, IT and administrative positions or career across various locations in Assam.
Name of post : Head IT
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Health Informatics or a related field
Experience : 15-20 years of experience in IT management, with at least 5 years in a healthcare environment. Proven experience in managing large scale IT projects
Name of post : Head Procurement
Qualification : B Tech/MBA/PG Diploma/Equivalent degree in Finance/Material Management, Supply chain or equivalent degree or specialization in procurement related discipline
Experience : 15 years experience in Procurement related activities with preferable experience in health care sector and in Public Procurement with Govt agencies
Name of post : Company Secretary
Qualification : Company Secretary (CS) & Membership of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India
Experience : 5-10 yrs of experience of working as a CS with preferable experience of working in health care sector with Procurement, Finance, statutory & legal matters in health care sector
Name of post : Medical Oncologist
Qualification : DM/DNB in Medical Oncology
Experience : Preference will be given for additional qualification and experience
Name of post : Radiation Oncologist
Qualification : MD/DNB in Radiation Oncology
Experience : Preference for additional qualification and experience
Name of post : Interventional Radiologist
Qualification : MD/DNB Radiology & DM/Fellowship in Interventional Radiology
Experience : Preference for additional qualification and experience
Name of post : Nuclear Medicine Doctor
Qualification : MD/DNB/ Diploma in Nuclear Medicine
Experience : Preference for additional qualification and experience
Name of post : Medical Officer-Palliative
Qualification : MBBS/PG in Palliative Care/Training in Palliative Care
Experience : Preference for additional qualification and experience
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/vacancies.html
Last date for submission of applications is 18th May 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here