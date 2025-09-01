Applications are invited for recruitment of 46 vacant posts or career under APSC Assam in 2025.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates in 2025 for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant under Finance (Budget) Department and Urban Technical Officers under Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Research Assistant under Finance (Budget) Department

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

(i) A candidate must be Graduate in Science/Commerce/Arts from a recognized University.

(ii) Preference will be given to the candidates having Economics/Statistics/Mathematics.

Other Qualification : Six months Diploma in Computer Application is desirable.

Name of post : Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade – III) – Civil Engineer/ Public Health Engineer as per Assam Urban Engineering Service cadre under Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of Assam

No. of posts : 10

Essential Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering (Full time) from any All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recognised university/institute.

OR

Candidate must have passed (Part A & B) of AMIE (India) in Civil Engineering if he/she had enrolled in AMIE course on or before 31.05.2013

Name of post : Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade – III) – Mechanical Engineer as per Assam Urban Engineering Service cadre under Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of Assam

No. of posts : 16

Essential Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering (Full time) from any All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recognised university/institute.

OR

Candidate must have passed (Part A & B) of AMIE (India) in Mechanical Engineering if he/she had enrolled in AMIE course on or before 31.05.2013

Name of post : Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade – III) – Electrical Engineer as per Assam Urban Engineering Service cadre under Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of Assam

No. of posts : 11

Essential Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering (Full time) from any All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recognised university/institute.

OR

Candidate must have passed (Part A & B) of AMIE (India) in Electrical Engineering if he/she had enrolled in AMIE course on or before 31.05.2013

Name of post : Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade – III) – Environmental Engineer as per Assam Urban Engineering Service cadre under Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of Assam

No. of posts : 6

Essential Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech in Environmental Engineering (Full time) or B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering (Full time) with Masters in Environmental Science/ Environmental Engineering from any All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recognised university/institute.

OR

Candidate must have passed (Part A & B) of AMIE (India) in Environmental Engineering or in Civil Engineering with Masters in Environmental Science/ Environmental Engineering if he/she had enrolled in AMIE course on or before 31.05.2013

Pay Scale :

Research Assistant : Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 9,400/-, Pay Band -3

Urban Technical Officer : Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/- , Pay Band-4

Age Limit :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable:

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01-01-2025 for open category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST candidates

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the APSC Recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in.

STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION :- 05-09-2025

CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION :- 25-09-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC/MO?? : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEE: -27-09-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here