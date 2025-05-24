Assam Career APSC Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of eleven vacant positions or career under APSC Assam in 2025.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Functional Manager/Project Manager/Deputy Director under Industries and Commerce Department in 2025.

Name of post : Functional Manager/Project Manager/Deputy Director under Industries and Commerce Department

No. of posts : 11

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 14,500/-

Qualification :

A candidate must have at least a Bachelors Degree in any branch of Engineering or in Arts or

Science or commerce of a University or any other institution in India or abroad, recognized by the

Government for the purpose with minimum of 2nd class honours (Major) in any Specific Subject or

distinction in degree course

Experience :

A candidate must hold responsible and senior position in the Government Department, Govt.

undertaking, at least for 8 years out of which 5 years must have been in the rank not below Assistant

Director of Industries or its equivalent rank drawing same pay scale which should not be less than the term as per Assam Service (Revision of Pay) Rules, 2017

Age :

The candidates should not be less than 30 years of age and not more than 45 years of age as on

01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable:

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. up to 50 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. up to 48 years

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01.01.2025 for Unreserved

category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years

for SC/ST candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years i.e. upto 55 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC

and UR Category of candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in

Starting date for online application : 27th May 2025

Closing date for online application : 26th June 2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL / PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees is 28th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here