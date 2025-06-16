Applications are invited for recruitment of 44 vacant posts or career of Forest Rangers under APSC Assam in 2025.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt, Assam in 2025.

Name of post : Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt., Assam

No. of posts : 44

Pay Scale : Rs.22,000 /- to 97,000 /- + Grade Pay Rs. 10,300/-

Qualification :

Applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering of any

recognized University with at least in one of the following subjects:-

i. Agriculture

ii. Botany

iii. Chemistry

iv. Computer Applications/ Computer Science

v. Engineering (Agriculture/ Chemical/ Civil/ Computer/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Mechanical)

vi. Environmental Science

vii. Forestry

viii. Geology

ix. Horticulture

x. Mathematics

xi. Physics

xii. Statistics

xiii. Veterinary Science

xiv. Zoology

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years ofage as on

01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable as under:-

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST(PIIST(HJ candidates of Assam i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates of Assam i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification

No. ABP. 6/201619 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.apscrecruitment.in/

Start date of online application : 21-06-2025

End date : 20.07.2025

Application Fees :

GEN : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC / ST / BPL : Rs. 47.20

Last Date for submission of fees : 22.07 .2025

Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected. No

representation against such rejection would be entertained.

SC/ST/BPL candidates must upload SC/ST/BPL certificate for claiming application fee relaxation.

Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here