Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled, “Interlayer

exchange coupling based robust, non-volatile, scalable and reconfigurable PUF hardware” at the

department of Centre for Nanotechnology. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.E./B.Tech./M.E./M.Tech. in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/Electronics & Communication

Engineering/ Physics/Nanotechnology

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

M.Sc. in Physics/Chemistry/Nanotechnology with GATE/NET qualified.

The candidates should preferably have knowledge in electronic device, material development and hands-on experience in fabrication technology

Salary : Rs. 38,250/- per month

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about Golap Borbora

How to apply :

Eligible candidates should send their detailed CV mentioning all educational qualifications, experience etc. along with scanned copies of all relevant documents in advance to Principal Investigator via email tanmay.dutta@iitg.ac.in by 4th September 2025 (Thursday) 6 PM.

Shortlisted candidates should appear in the online interview at 5th September 2025 (Friday) at 10 AM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here