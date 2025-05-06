Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Centre for Studies in physical Education and Sports (CSPES).

Name of post : Assistant Professor in the Centre for Studies in physical Education and Sports (CSPES)

No. of posts : 4

Specialization wise vacancies :

Exercise Physiology : 1

Yoga Education/ Sports Psychology : 1

Research & Statistics / Sports Training : 1

Educational Technology and Methods of Teaching in Physical Education/ Pedagogy /History of

Physical Education /Kinesiology & Sports Biomechanics : 1

Qualification :

M.P.Ed degree from the NCTE recognized institution with NET/SLET/Ph.D in Physical Education, with games and sports specialization during B.P.Ed/M.P.Ed in Yoga / Track & Field/ Volleyball /Cricket/ Kho-Kho/Table Tennis/ Basketball/ Kabaddi with practical expertise and evidence of

participation and achievement in the respective games & sports

Preferable Qualification in Games & Sports : Coaching Certificate/Diploma/License from the recognized institution/ federation/organization in respective games & sports

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview will on 20th May 2025 (Tuesday) at 11.00 a.m. in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall, Office of the Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004

How to apply :

Interested candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of biodata, attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications/testimonials for verification.

Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here