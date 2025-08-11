Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching jobs in Pragjyotishpur University Assam.

Pragjyotishpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor (Part time) in Accountancy & Finance (01) & in Economics (01). Pragjyotishpur University was founded with a resolve to nurture a center of world-class education and research driven by a cross-cutting approach for overcoming barriers to knowledge creation, sustenance, and dissemination. Each and every corner of this university rings with the rhythm of the true essence of Jñ?na (knowledge), Prajñ? (wisdom), and Satya (truth), three principles explicitly incorporated in the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Pragjyotishpur University can accordingly be seen as a seat of learning out of the NEP 2020.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Part time)

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Accountancy & Finance : 1

Economics : 1

Also Read : 5 Ayurvedic tips for period pain relief

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification: Masters in the concerned subject with good academic records. Candidates having

NET/SLET also will be preferred.

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates should submit a hard copy or soft copy of their application, along

with duly signed copies of all certificates, their latest biodata and also a passport -sized photograph to the Registrar, Pragjyotishpur University, Guwahati- 781150 or by email at pragjyotishpuruniversity@gmail.com.

Last date for submission of applications is August 16, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here