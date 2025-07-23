Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Teachers and Teaching Associates in Centre for Performing Arts & Culture.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Centre for Performing Arts & Culture

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Sattriya Dance : 1

Theatre Studies and Acting : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. The candidate must have a Ph.D degree/NET qualification in the relevant field/subject

or

2. M.A. in relevant subject/field or 3 years Diploma from NSD (for Theatre Studies & Acting) with remarkable professional experience

or

3.Remarkable experience in the relevant field

Desirable :

1. High grade Artist certification from Prasar Bharati

2. Teaching Experience and publication in the relevant field

3. Experience in the relevant field

Salary : Rs. 27,000/- (fixed) per month

Name of post : Guest Teacher in Centre for Performing Arts & Culture

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Sattriya Dance : 1

Theatre Studies and Acting : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. The candidate must have a Ph.D degree/NET qualification in the relevant field/subject

or

2. M.A. in relevant subject/field or 3 years Diploma from NSD (for Theatre Studies & Acting) with remarkable professional experience

or

3. Remarkable experience in the relevant field

Desirable :

1. High grade Artist certification from Prasar Bharati

2. Teaching Experience and publication in the relevant field

3. Experience in the relevant field

Salary : Rs. 800/- per class maximum Rs. 16,000/- (fixed) per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews on 28th July 2025. Interview time is from 10 AM onwards. Document verification is from 9:30 AM to 10 AM on day of interview. Venue is in Conference Room of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Guwahati-781017

How to apply :

The candidates should bring their applications with an updated curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates / documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2