Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in EMRS Schools in Assam.

Assam State Level EMRS Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Teachers in Mathematics in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) of Howraghat and Jalah.

Name of post : Guest Teachers in Mathematics

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/ combination of subjects and in aggregate.

2. B.Ed degree from a recognised university/autonomous institute approved by NCTE.

3. Proficiency in teaching in the English medium.

Remuneration :

With qualification as per Recruitment Rules of NESTS : Rs. 33000/- per month

Without qualification as per Recruitment Rules of NESTS : Rs. 29000/- per month

Age Limit : A candidate must not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 60 years as on

01.06.2025. Retired teachers from any State Government / KVS / NVS / recognised, reputed

CBSE schools may also apply for the Guest Teachers. The maximum age limit for retired

teachers shall be 65 years.

How to apply :

The candidates will submit their applications in Standard Form at the respective District Commissioner’s office of the concerned EMRS.

The last date for submission of applications at the District Commissioner’s office is 19th July, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here