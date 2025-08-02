Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Department of Education. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India. The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. Dibrugarh University is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Education

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification : As per UGC Norms.

Specialization : MA in Assamese with M.Ed. having Assamese as a Method Paper/Pedagogical Content Knowledge Course in B.Ed. level.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on on 12/08/2025 (Tuesday) at 11.00 a.m.

The venue is in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall, Office of the Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004

How to apply :

Interested candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications/testimonials for verification.

Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here