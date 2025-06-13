Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculties on purely temporary basis in the Department of Business Administration of this University. Assam University came into existence in 1994. It came into being after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Assam University aims in making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and typical landscape of north east. The campus is spread over 600 acres. It provides an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people with an interest in academic excellence. The other campus of the university is at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction over the five districts of Assam. They are Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and Karbi Anglong.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 3

Remuneration: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50, 000/- per month.

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential: Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline and Master’s Degree in Business Administration / PGDM/ C.A. / ICWA / M.Com. with First Class or equivalent. Two years of professional experience is a must after acquiring the degree of Master’s degree.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 18-07-2025. Time is at 10 am. The venue is at the Office of the Head of the Department of Business Administration, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may submit the duly filled in prescribed application form along with all supporting documents to the Email ID choudhurydeepjyoti@gmail.com

They should send it on or before 14-07-2025

Applicants may come to the walk-in-interview with the hard copies of application form.

They should also bring original and self attested copies of all the supporting documents with them for the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here