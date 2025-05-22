Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Air Force School Chabua Assam.

Air Force School Chabua Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Teachers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teachers

Subjects :

Science

Maths

Social Studies

English

Hindi

Sanskrit

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) A Masters or Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognised by the Govt of India / UGC/ AICTE with a minimum marks of 50 percent in the subject and 50 percent in the aggregate,

including electives and languages, in the combination of subjects

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(b) A Bachelor of Education Degree or its equivalent from a college/ university recognized by Govt of

India/AICTE / UGC / National Council of Teachers Education

Name of post : PRT (Games) (Contractual)

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Bachelor in Physical Education (BP.Ed/BPE) from a recognized university.

OR

(b) Bachelor ‘s degree with Physical Education as an elective subject with 50% marks.

OR

(c) Bachelor’s degree with Physical Education as an elective subject with 45% marks and participation in National or State or Inter University competition in sports or games or athletics

recognized by Association of Indian University or Indian Olympic Association

OR

(d) Bachelor degree with 45% marks and participated in national or state or Inter-University sports or games or athletics

Name of post : PRT (Health & Wellness Teacher) (Contractual)

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) A Masters or a Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognized by the Govt of India/ UGC/ AICTE with a minimum marks of 50 percent in the subject and 50 percent in the aggregate, including electives and languages, in the combination, of subjects as, under – Diploma in Counselling from a Teacher recognised University or BA / BSc Psychology with Educational Psychology/ Counseling Psychology as specialization from a recognised University or MA/ MSc in Counselling Psychology or MA / MSc Psychology with Counselling Psychology as specialization or MA / MSc in Applied Psychology with Counselling Psychology from a recognized University

(b) Should be able to read, write and communicate fluently in English.

Name of post : PRT (Special Educator) (Contractual)

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) 12th passed and two year D.Ed. Special Education in any of the category of disability

Or

12th passed and one year Diploma inSpecial Education (DSE) in any of the category of disability

Or

Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation (DCBR) with 6 months certificate course in Education of children with Special Needs

Or

Post Graduate in Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation (PGDCBR) with 6 months Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs

Or

Diploma in Multi Rehabilitation Worker(MRW) with 6 months Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs

Or

Junior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf

Or

Primary Level Teacher Training course in Visual Impairment

Or

Diploma in Vocational Rehabilitation-Mental Retardation(DVR-MR)/ Diploma in Vocational Training and Employment Mental Retardation(DVTE-MR) with 6 months Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs

Or

Diploma in Hearing Language and Speech (DHLS) with 6 months Certificate course in Education of

Children with Special Needs

Or

12th passed with any RCI recognized qualification of minimum one year duration and 6 months Certificate Course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

Or

Any equivalent qualification approved by RCI

(b) Should be able to read, write and communicate fluently in English

Name of post : Part Time Instructors- Drawing Teacher

Eligibility Criteria :

12th passed and one year Diploma in the specified field.

Also Read : 10 places in India where wishes are fulfilled

How to apply :

Candidates may send their completed applications in all respects along with photocopies of relevant certificates and testimonials in sealed envelope superscribed with the name of the post applied for, to AF School Chabua, Air Force Station Chabua, Dibrugarh, Assam-786102 by ordinary post only. They can also drop it in the Drop Box kept at Main Gate of Air Force Station Chabua on all working days by 1400h.

Last date for submission of application form is 05 Jun 25

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here