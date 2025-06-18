Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of System Administrator in the project entitled “Scheme for financial assistance for setting up of Electronics & ICT Academies” at the Online Education and Skilling. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being altogether in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., BSc(Hons), M.Tech., M.Des., M.Sc., MBA, M.A. and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati built up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and also got state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati is always aiming to fulfill the people of the North East region to a great extent altogether since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus also provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : System Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) Ph.D. in Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 03 Yrs relevant experience

OR

(ii) M.Tech. / M.E. in Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 06 years relevant experience

OR

(iii) B. Tech / B.E in Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 08 years relevant experience. Preference to candidates having Industry certifications in Networking/ Linux

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 7th July 2025 from 9 AM onwards. The venue is in E&ICT Academy, Technology Complex, IIT Guwahati-781039

How to apply : Interested candidates should apply by filling the Online application form available in the website https://eict.iitg.ac.in/recruitment before 02nd July, 2025 (23:59 Hrs).

The candidates who already have employment under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. will also have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the interview.

Shortlisted candidates will altogether get information via E-mail by 05th July, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here