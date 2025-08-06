Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Security Officer (Contractual).

Name of post : Security Officer (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/ Institution with five years experience as Security

Supervisor /Supervisory Position in Security in a Govt. Office, Educational Institute/ Private

Organization of repute with a annual turnover of atleast Rs. 200/- crores or more

OR

Persons who have served in the Army or such Uniformed Service at JCO level equivalent above, with 10th standard passed or Army Class I Examination or an equivalent examination.

AND

Holding a valid driving License (LMV/Motor Cycle).

Remuneration : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 55 years. For Ex-Serviceman, The maximum age shall be 60 years on the closing date of application.

How to apply :

Desirous candidates may download application from Assam University website (www.aus.ac.in)

and submit the same with requisite documents to the email id: registrar@aus.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 20th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here