Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Fellow in the project entitled, “Speaker centric documentation of Phalee to understand generational language change and loss” in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati built up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and has been equipped with state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus altogether provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Project Fellow

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Science or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Design/Humanities with 3 years’ experience. Knowledge of Phalee is also a must.

Also Read : 10 astounding facts about Dilwara Jain Temple

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates have to appear in an online interview altogether which is on 29th April 2025 (Tuesday) at 02:00 pm. On the day of the interview, candidates must also log in on the RnDoPS portal at

https://rndops.iitg.ac.in/rndops/login.htm and click on the Interview Candidate Registration button on the landing page. The ID of this interview process is 202503070A000101. Selection is on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the online Walk-in Interview. Candidates will

not get any call letter separately.

How to apply :

Applicants must send advance copy of CV along with scanned copies of relevant documents also on or before 22nd April 2025 (11 am) to the Principal Investigator by email at smahanta@iitg.ac.in

The CV must comprise details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. altogether

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here