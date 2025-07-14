Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of IPR Chair Professor in the Project titled

“Establishment of IPR Cell” purely on contractual basis in the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Cell.

Name of post : IPR Chair Professor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

An individual would be eligible to be appointed as an IPR Chair if he/she

i. Has served as, or meets the eligibility criteria for serving as, a Professor or an Associate Professor as prescribed by the UGC; and possesses sufficient teaching and research experience in Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), or

ii. Is an IP attorney who has practiced IPR law for a minimum of ten years, or with any other professional who has gained significant recognition in the field of IPR with no less than ten years of experience in the said field, or

iii. Is a retired official of the IP Office under CGPDTM, holding a doctorate degree with a minimum of five years of experience working at Level 12 or above, such as Controller of Patent & Design Registrar of Trademark & Geographical Indications, or Registrar of Copyrights

Job Roles :

The IPR Chair Professor will be responsible for:

i. Curriculum development and floating course on IPR for UG students Entry level course, to gain basic knowledge.

ii. Curriculum development for a specialized and advanced course for Doctoral and Post-Doctoral students focussing on patent drafting and allied activities. It will focus on improving their technical skills pertaining to IP writing, viz. patent literature search, patent drafting, claim drafting, effective drawing development, etc. Such a course is proposed as ‘Advanced course on Patent Drafting’.

iii. Setting up of repertoire of IPR related information and knowledge readily required for effective day to day functioning and strengthening of IP cell. Some of these activities would include:

a. Ready reckoner information sheets containing names/ details of probable IPR related firms.

b. Instruction material for quick/ easy dissemination of IP related information to the intended audience through flyers/ brochures/ leaflets, etc.

c. Intensive literature/ instruction material on IP for intended innovators of the institute.

d. Effective course content development (in electronic and hard copy format) for knowledge preservation.

e. Any other suitable activities deemed necessary to cater to the needs/ as per distinctive needs of innovators of the institute.

iv. Effective conduct of studies commissioned by the DIPP on a time to time basis adhering to the guidelines of DIPP and other government regulators

How to apply :

Interested candidates must apply through a Google form link given below:

https://forms.gle/okBcSvh43UYfPG5C9

The last date for submission of application through ONLINE process by 25 July 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here