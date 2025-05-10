Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of five vacant administrative posts or career on direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Principal, University Law College

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.1,44,200/ – – 2,18,200/- Academic Level 14 plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University

Qualification & Experience :

(i) LLM, Ph.D. in Law (as per Legal Education rules 2008 of B.C.I.) Rule-16

(ii) Professor/Associate Professor with a total service/ Experience of fifteen years of teaching/ research/administration in Universities, Colleges and other institutions of higher education.

(iii) A minimum of 110 Research Score as per Appendix II, Table 2 of UGC Notification, New Delhi, the 18th July, 2018.

Age : Should not be below 45 years of age and not more than 55 years of age as on 31/03/2025.

Name of post : Superintending Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.30,000/- – 1,10,000/ – + GP Rs.16,900/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University

Qualification & Experience :

i. Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent and serving under Central Government/State Government/ Union Territory Administration.

ii. Holding analogous posts or experience as Dy. Engineer/Executive Engineer for 10 years in regular service in recognized institution.

iii. Experience in Planning, Architecture, Urban Designing/ Management Supervision/ Construction of multi-storied buildings, lecture theatres, laboratories, auditorium, residential quarters/hostels, roads, water supply, sanitary installations etc. is/are desirable.

Age : Not below 45 years and not above 55 years on as on the last date of receipt of application.

Name of post : Information & Statistical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.30,000/- – 1,10,000/ – + GP Rs.16,900/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University

Qualification : Must be a 1st Class Master’s degree holder in Statistics/ Mathematics/ Data Science / Computer Science or a related field having good academic record with adequate knowledge in computer application, experience in working with statistical software.

Experience :

(i) Experience (2-5 years) in data analysis, research, or statistical reporting within an academic, government or corporate environment.

(ii) Experience in data visualization and report generation using tools like Excel, SPSS, R, Python, SAS, Power BI or similar.

(iii) Experience in handling university-level statistical data, accreditation reports, or instifutional research is an advantage.

Age: Below 45 years as on 31/03 /2025.

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.30,000/- – 1,10,000/ – + GP Rs.16,900/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University

Qualification & Experience :

(i) The candidate for the post must hold at least a Master’s degree in Library Science /Information Science / Documentation or an equivalent professional Degree with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade with consistently good academic record.

(ii) At least five years of working experience in College/University Library System.

Age: Below 45 years as on 31/03 /2025 which may be relaxed in case of internal candidate.

Name of post : Assistant Controller of Examinations

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.30,000/- – 1,10,000/ – + GP Rs.16,900/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University

Qualification & Experience :

i) A post-graduate degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce of a recognized University with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade with consistently good academic record.

ii) At least 2 (Two) years; experience in examination related work in a responsible post in Govt/Semi Govt. Or Recognized Public Institutions/ Undertakings.

iii) Knowledge of examination management systems and software.

Age: Below 45 years as on 31/03 /2025 which may be relaxed in case of internal candidate.

Name of post : Assistant Treasurer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.30,000/- – 1,10,000/ – + GP Rs.16,900/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University

Qualification & Experience :

(i) A post-graduate degree in commerce from a recognized University with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade with consistently good academic record.

(ii) At least 5 (five) years experience in the Finance and Accounts department in a responsible post in Govt/Semi Govt. Or Recognized Public Institutions/ Undertakings.

(iii) Knowledge of handling financial software.

Or

(i) A graduate degree in commerce from a recognized University.

(ii) At least 15 (Fifteen) years’ experience in the Finance and Accounts department in a responsible post in a State University of which at least 3 years at Superintendent level with Pay Band: Rs.30,000 – 1,10,000; GP Rs.12700.

(iii) Knowledge of handling financial software.

Age: Below 45 years as on 31/03 /2025 which may be relaxed in case of internal candidate.

Name of post : Assistant Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.30,000/- – 1,10,000/ – + GP Rs.16,900/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University

Qualification & Experience :

(i) A Post Graduate Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce of a recognized University with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade with consistently good academic record.

(ii) At least 2 (Two) years’ administrative experience in a responsible post in Govt/Semi Govt. Or Recognized Public Institutions/ Undertakings.

(iii) Experience in dealing with Establishment, General Administration, Personnel and

Financial matters.

Age: Below 45 years as on 31/03 /2025 which may be relaxed in case of internal candidate.

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply online for the above career only through the Gauhati University Assam website www.gauhati.ac.in at Non-Teaching Recruitment Candidate Portal: https://gauhatint.samarth.edu.in/.

After submission of the ONLINE application in the portal a duly signed hard copy (pdf) of the completed application(s) must be submitted to “The Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-781014, Assam” along with all necessary enclosures including the proof of submission of application fee and “No Objection Certificate (NOC)”, wherever applicable, by the last date. The envelope containing the application should be superscribed “Application for the post of Principal, University Law College/ Superintending Engineer/ Information and Statistical Officer/Assistant Librarian /Assistant Treasurer / Assistant Controller of Examinations/ Assistant Registrar, G.U. (Whichever applicable) Advt. No. NTS-5/2025”.

Commencement of Online Registration : 10.05.2025

Last date of Online Registration and apply online : 31.05.2025 (midnight)

Last date of submission of hard copy of the application : 06.06.2025 (5:00 pm)

Application Fees :

Applicants for the post must pay an amount of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Only). For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs. 750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred Fifty) only. The payment mode is online. No other mode of payment is acceptable. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here