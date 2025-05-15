Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NERIWALM Tezpur Assam.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Administrative Officer and Assistant Library & Information Officer on deputation basis.

Name of post : Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level–9 (Rs. 53100-167800)

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers under the Central Government/State Government/Public Sector Undertakings/Semi Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Organizations/ Societies.

(a) Holding analogous post on regular basis in Pay Level–9 (Rs. 53100-167800) in Pay Matrix.

OR

(b) With 2 years regular service in posts in Pay Level – 8 (Rs. 47600-151100) in Pay Matrix present cadre/Department.

OR

(c) With 3 years regular service in posts in Pay Level – 7 (Rs. 44900-142400) in Pay Matrix in present cadre/Department.

OR

(d) With 8 years regular service in posts in Pay Level – 6 (Rs. 35400-112400) in Pay Matrix in

present cadre/Department.

AND

Possessing following qualifications:

Essential: Degree from a recognised University or equivalent and 2 years’ experience in administration/establishment and related matters.

Name of post : Assistant Library & Information Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level – 7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400)

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers under the Central Government/State Government/Public Sector Undertakings/Semi Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Organizations/Societies.

(a) Holding analogous post on regular basis in Pay Level-7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400) in Pay Matrix in relevant field.

OR

(b) With 5 years’ regular service in posts in Pay Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400) in Pay Matrix in present cadre/Department in relevant field.

OR

(c) With 11 years regular service in post in Pay Level – 5 (Rs. 29,200-92,300) in Pay Matrix in present cadre / Department in relevant field.

AND

Possessing following qualifications:

a. Essential: Degree in Library Science or Library and Information Science of a recognised University/ Institute.

b. Desirable: Masters in Library Science or Library and Information Science of a recognised University/ Institute.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format, as per eligibility & qualification, along with all necessary documents and testimonials. Interested officials may send their applications to “Director, NERIWALM, Dolabari, Tezpur, P.O.-Kaliabhomora- 784027 (Assam)” by registered/speed position or before 60 (sixty) days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here