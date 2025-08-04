Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or career in TISS Guwahati Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistants on contractual basis.

Name of post : PS to the Campus Director-cum-Senior Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit : Preferably below 35 Years

Qualification & Experience : Master’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university and minimum of two years of work experience in relevant field.

Name of post : Office Assistant (Academics)

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age Limit : Preferably below 35 Years

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university and a minimum of

two years of work experience in relevant field

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month

Age Limit : Preferably below 40 Years

Qualification & Experience :

1. Master’s degree in Library Science and Information Science or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed).

2. Qualifying in the national level test conducted for the purpose conducted by the UGC or any other agency approved by the UGC.

3. Two years of work experience in relevant field.

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age Limit : Preferably below 40 Years

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor/Master degree in Library and Information Science with atleast 55% aggregate marks from a recognised university and minimum of two year work experience in handling library works.

How to apply :

Candidates must apply online through the link (Apply now) on the Institute website http://www.tiss.ac.in

Last Date of Filling of Online Applications is 16 August 2025

Application Fees :

Applicants must pay the Application Fee of Rs 500/- online. The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs 125/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form. Women applicants gets exemption from the payment of the application fee. The application will be valid only on receipt of the application fee for those who are required to pay. Fee once paid, shall not be refunded under any

circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here