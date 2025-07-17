Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Manager for Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Cell.

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 50,000/- (Consolidated) per month

Minimum Qualification: B.Tech / M.Sc Graduate.

Experience: Candidates should have one year of experience in Rural Development.

Other Qualities:

Candidate should have outstanding oral and written communication skills in English.

Desirable to have good proficiency in Assamese and Hindi. Proficiency in other NE regional languages would be a plus point.

Excellent proficiency in MS Office, Photoshop etc. Desirable knowledge in graphical design, with the capability of image, audio, and video editing.

Good command over online meeting platforms like Webex, Google Meet, Microsoft

Teams, Airmeet etc. Good skills for information dissemination via online platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.

Professional and positive credibility.

Able to execute work under extreme pressure and deadlines, in a fast-transforming scenario.

Can remain committed, organised, calm and motivated under difficult work situations.

Effective and pragmatic communicator, with excellent skills for listening, analysis, and impact assessment.

Target driven, resolute, and efficient.

Good collaborator for teamwork.

Role & Responsibilities:

Some of the key responsibilities (but not limited to) are as follows:

1. Coordination and communication (via emails, phones, WhatsApp, letters, etc.), meeting organisation (online and offline), etc., with UBA identified Participating Institutes (PIs), organisations, clusters, villages, stakeholders, individuals, etc., to fulfil UBA’s objectives.

2. Report aggregation from various Pls. preparation of UBA Cell’s reports, presentations, etc, for relevant authorities, and audiences.

3. Preparation of project (including Detailed Project Reports (DPRs)) proposals for various funding agencies, and implementation of the same, when granted, with necessary reports, submission of utilisation certificates, etc.

4. Providing administrative support and organising workshops, seminars, etc.

5. Record keeping & population of necessary information, etc.

6. Logistics and travel management. Ready to travel within Assam and elsewhere, as & when required, at short notice.

7. Liaising with the UBA Cellwith IIT Guwahati officials.

8. Reporting to the concerned authority on a daily basis about the pertinent work/project and chalking out strategies to meticulously execute the assigned work/project for inspiring and fulfilling outcomes.

Selection Procedure :

Interested candidates may report to UNNAT BHARAT ABHIYAN (UBA) Cell, IIT Guwahati at 09:00 AM on 25/07/2025 for walk-in-interview.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with their CV, original documents and a set of photocopies of all relevant documents, along with two (02) passport size colour photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here