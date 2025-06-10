Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Manager and Associate UX Designer in the project entitled “Gyan Dhara: Integrating Virtual Reality Technology for Experiential Learning” at the Department of Design. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., BSc(Hons), M.Tech., M.Des., M.Sc., MBA, M.A. and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati has been able to build up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and has been equipped with state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994.

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters degree in engineering or design with a minimum of 5 years work experience in product design and development

Name of post : Associate UX Designer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Masters in Design or equivalent from IITs/NIDs. Adequate knowledge and expertise in designing VR experiences

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for an online interview on 16th June 2025 at 1 PM

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards), and portfolio (either a link or PDF file) on or before 14th June 2025 to the Principal Investigator Dr. Keyur Babulal Sorathia, Design, at keyur@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here