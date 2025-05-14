Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIE Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive-Accounts under Accounts Section on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Executive- Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : Rs. 23000/- to Rs. 30000/-

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized University/Institute with atleast 05 years of experience in the areas of accounting, financial reporting, record keeping in Entrepreneurship/ Livelihood/ Skilling Sector.

Responsibility:

1. Passing necessary Journal Entries/ book keeping in Tally and monitoring the same on day to day basis.

2. Maintaining MIS of various receivables, expenses and other specific ledgers as per the requirement knowledge.

3. Having knowledge of GST return filling, TDS payment and Reconciliation related compliances.

4. Making various payments database and processing the same.

5. Preparing and processing notes for approvals.

6. Capable of coordinating with various teams for managing the work flow.

7. Preparation of Invoices/Vouchers as required.

8. Having knowledge of PFMS is a must.

Key Skills:

1. Good Communication and interpersonal skills with ability to proactively address potential issues and solve problems is desirable.

2. Excellent computer skills

3. Collaborative working Style and team – player attitude.

4. Ability to work independently with full responsibility.

5. Decision making capability.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents through post / courier to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam

Applicants may also send it via email to recruitmentcell.iie.2023@gmail.com

The following particulars to be sent to the address given below:

(i) The post applied for must be super scribed at the top of the envelope.

(ii) Detail Bio data/CV of the candidate. (must contain email ID & Mobile Number)

(iii) Two passport size photographs

(iv) Photo copies / Scan Copies of the certificates in support of various qualifications / experience mentioned in the Bio data/ CV.

(v) Two reference under whom the candidate working before or known person.

The last date of application submission is on or before 20th May, 2025 till 05:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here