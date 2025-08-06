Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIE Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive- Administration under Administration Department and Mentor under SVEP project on purely honorarium basis.

Name of post : Executive- Administration

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience:

1. Graduate/Post Graduate Degree in any discipline preferably in Public Administration/ Human Resource Management/ Personnel Management.

2. At least 2-5 years proven track record of working in Administration department, preferably in Govt./Semi-Govt. organizations.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Name of post : Mentor

No. of posts : 13

Qualification & Experience : Post graduate/Graduate in any subject with mathematics as a subject till class XII. Preferably from a management/ commerce or engineering background.

Work Experience: 2+ years of work experience in operations for profit enterprise or in implementing non-farm livelihood interventions

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Executive, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11th August 2025 in Indian Institute Of Entrepreneurship Basistha Chariali, Lalmati- 37, National Highway Bypass, Guwahati-781029 (Assam). Time of Registration is in between 09:00 am to 11:00 am.

For the post of Mentor, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 12th August 2025 in Indian Institute Of Entrepreneurship Basistha Chariali, Lalmati- 37, National Highway Bypass, Guwahati-781029 (Assam). Time of Registration is in between 09:00 am to 11:00 am.

How to apply :

The applicants are required to carry the below mentioned particulars on the day of Walk-In Interview:

I. Detail Bio data/CV/Resume of the candidate. (must contain passport size photo, email ID & Mobile Number)

II. Originals & Photo copies of the certificates in support of various qualifications / experiences mentioned in the Bio data/ CV/Resume.

III. Two reference under whom the candidate working before or known person to be mentioned in Bio data/CV/Resume

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2