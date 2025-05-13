Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Guwahati Assam.

RITES Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Individual Consultants.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Equipment Planning Expert (International)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification :

Graduate in Engineering (Electronics or Instrumentation or Bio Medical Engineering). Candidate should have good command in English Language

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Minimum Post Qualification Work Experience :

1) Candidate must have 15 Years Experience in Medical / Health sector & handled 05 projects and

2) Experience in Medical Equipment Planning / procurement & handled 02 projects and

3) Having worked as Clinical Engineer in Health / Medical care in any developing country. Preference – Experience in JICA or any other MDB funded project in health sector.

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Tender Document Specialist (Equipment)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification :

Graduate in Engineering / MBA. Candidate should have good command in English Language

Minimum Post Qualification Work Experience :

1) Candidate must have 15 Years Experience in Medical / Health sector and

2) Experience in Medical Equipment Planning / procurement & handled 02 projects, and

3) Experience in JICA or any other MDB funded project in health sector or infrastructure sector

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Financial Management Specialist (National)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification : CA/ ICWA/ MBA (Finance). Candidate should have good command in English Language

Minimum Post Qualification Work Experience :

1) Candidate must have 10 years of experience establishing Financial Management system & Accounting Management and

2) Experience in JICA or any other MDB funded project in health sector or infrastructure sector

3) Experience of working in Developing Country

How to apply :

Interested candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply online in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com.

Last date of submission of online application is 23.05.2025 (till 11:00 AM)

After submitting online application, candidates have to report directly for appearing in selection process at any of the above-mentioned venue between 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM on 22.05.2025 to 23.05.2025

Venue of Interview : RITES Project Unit Office, Guwahati, 4th floor, NEDFI House Ganeshguri,

Dispur, Guwahati-781006 OR Through Video Conferencing/Online (link will be shared to candidates on their registered mail Id)

Applicants must take out a copy of online APPLICATION FORM containing the registration number sign and furnish it at the time of document verification/ interview along with SELF- ATTESTED PHOTOCOPY with Original of the relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here