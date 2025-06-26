Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Registrar (Administration). Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India. The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. Dibrugarh University is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface

Name of post : Assistant Registrar (Administration)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Master’s degree with atleast 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is applicable.

Desirable :

1. Hands on experience or in supervisory capacity in the field of HR / Finance /Procurement/Tech / Management / Service & Establishment matters in reputed organizations

2. Expertise in computer applications

3. PhD degree

Pay : Level-10 with Rationalized Pay of Rs. 56100/- -177500/-

Age : As per Govt rules

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications (4 copies) in prescribed form of the University along with a Bank Draft of Rs. 2,000/- (Two thousand) in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Branch (Branch Code-994000) or through SBI Collect(Fee payment receipt to be submitted along with the application form). The applications must reach the Office of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh on or before 14th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here