Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in OKD Guwahati Assam.

Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKD) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor in Political Science/ Sociology on contractual basis. Appointment shall be on contract for a period of twelve months. Absorption on a regular basis is likely considerable if vacant post is available by the end of the contract period subject to satisfactory performance of the incumbent. Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD) is an autonomous Institute in Guwahati that undertakes, promotes and also coordinates research on problems and processes of social transformation and development of Assam and other States of the North Eastern region of India and contributes to the formulation of strategies and programmes for speedier regional development. As per the founders of the Institute, it acts as a “clearinghouse of ideas and information on research in social sciences with special emphasis on the problems of Assam and also other States of the North-Eastern region.” It came into being in 1989 under the joint initiative of Government of Assam and Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) New Delhi.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Political Science/Sociology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

a) A Master’s Degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Political Science/Sociology from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

b) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, or a similar test that has got accreditation from the UGC, like SLET/ SET.

Candidates with Ph.D or proven research experience and quality publications is desirable.

Pay : Pay Matrix Level – 10 (Rs. 57,700/-1,82,400/-)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents altogether to the Acting Director, Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development, VIP Road, Upper Hengrabari, Guwahati-781036 on or before 23rd May 2025.

The candidates must enclose detailed CV and also necessary testimonials along with at least one

publication as book /research/policy paper.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here