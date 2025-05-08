Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor (on contractual basis) for the Department of Design.

Name of post : Assistant Professor for Department of Design

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree or minimum 4-year Diploma in Design, Fine Arts, Applied Arts and Architecture

any one of the streams, or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering with First class or equivalent

AND

Master’s degree or equivalent/ Post Graduate Diploma in relevant disciplines with First Class or equivalent in a concerned /relevant /allied subject of Industrial Design / Visual Communication / Fine Arts / Applied Arts / Architecture / Interaction Design / New Media studies / Design Management / Ergonomics / Human Factors Engineering / Indian Craft Studies and related

fields of Engineering or Design

AND

Minimum 2 years of professional design experience in industry / research organization /Design

Desirable : Ph.D. in Design/ Interaction Design/ Product Design/Visual Communication Design. Teaching/Research experience in University/ Institute of National Importance/Relevant Industry Experiences.

Salary : Rs. 8oooo/- (Eighty Thousand Fixed) per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

How to apply :

Interested candidates are to apply their names with detailed application as given in Annexure-I along with the filled in ANNEXURE-ll (attached herewith) by e-mail to the Head of the concerned Department hod_design@tezu.ernet.in with the subject line “APPLICATION FOR ASSISTANT PROFESSOR” against Advt. No. 07/2025″

The last date of submission of filled in application by email is 18th May 2025

Eligible candidates shall appear before the selection committee physically which will be notified in due course of time.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here