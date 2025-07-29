Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Purabi Dairy Guwahati Assam.

Purabi Dairy Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executives and Assistants.

Name of posts :

Executive (Procurement & Input) Sr. Assistant (Human Resources) Assistant-I (Quality Assurance) Assistant -I (Procurement & Input)

Eligibility Criteria :

Executive (Procurement & Input) : Must have Full time B.Tech/B.VSc/B.Sc/B.E with First Class. Full time PGDM- Rural Management/ PGD- Development Management/MBA (Rural Management)/ MSW from a recognized Institute/University shall be an added advantage. Minimum 3 years of full time working experience in field projects. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage.

Sr. Assistant (Human Resources) : Full time MBA or PGDM in Human Resources from reputed Institute with 70 percent marks. Certification in Labour Laws shall be an added advantage. Minimum 5 years of full time experience in Human Resource Management with 2 years of experience in Dairy/FMCG sector.

Assistant-I (Quality Assurance) : Full time Indian Dairy Diploma (Dairy Technology) / B. Sc (Chemistry)/ M. Sc (Chemistry) from a reputed educational institute. Fresher or preferably 1-2 years of full time experience in Milk/Food industry. Laboratory testing shall have an added advantage.

Assistant -I (Procurement & Input) : Full time Graduation from a recognized Institute/ University.

Minimum 1 year of full time relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts from 30th July, 2025 till 18th August, 2025 at

https://recruitment.purabi.coop/jobs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here