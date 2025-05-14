Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Project Engineer. The appointment will be on contract basis only for one (1) year. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati built up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and has also got state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Essential Qualification :

MCA/Bachelor degree in engineering with 65% aggregate marks or 7.0 CGPA.

Preferred skills : Proficiency in web designing using CMS tools like WordPress/Joomla, JavaScript, PHP and AJAX scripting, website maintenance tools in Linux operating system, MS Office, spoken and written English. One year of work experience.

Desired Skills : Experience in handling large-scale cloud-based web system deployment and maintenance of production website experiencing flash load. Basic scripting (e.g. Bash, Python), understanding of web-security best practices

Selection Procedure :

Applicants may appear for a walk-in-interview on June 02, 2025 (Monday) at 10.00 AM. The venue for the interview will be Conference Room, GATE-JAM Office, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates are strictly advised to enter their credentials and upload required documents by using

following Google form link: https://forms.gle/yRNgdPU1wBwFPMYz5

Candidates have to appear in the walk-in-interview in person along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., e-mail id and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here