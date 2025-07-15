Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant positions or career in TISS Guwahati Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of SROI Expert, Qualitative Data Collector, Researcher (Assistant) and Quantitative Data Collector on contractual basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : SROI Expert

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in Labour Studies/Economics / Statistics / Social Work / Public Policy / or related fields.

Experience: Minimum 2 years in social impact measurement, SROI analysis, or monitoring & evaluation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Remuneration: Rs. 1,00,000 (Consolidated for project duration including applicable tax)

Name of post : Researcher (Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in Social Work / Statistics / Development Studies / Public Policy / or related disciplines. Fluency in Assamese (reading, writing, speaking) is mandatory

Remuneration: Rs. 50,000 (consolidated for project duration including applicable tax)

Name of post : Quantitative Data Collector

No. of posts : 4

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in Social Work / Sociology / Anthropology / or related disciplines. Fluency in Assamese is mandatory

Remuneration: Rs. 40,000 each (consolidated for data collection & entry work including applicable tax)

Selection Procedure :

Shortlisted candidates shall be informed over the email and/or WhatsApp to appear for the personal interaction (online). The tentative date for the interview shall be 18th July, 2025 (Friday). The meeting link shall be shared with the shortlisted candidates.

How to apply :

Interested candidates should email their CVs along with cover letter to tissoilproject@gmail.com by the application deadline 17th July, 2025 (before 5.30 pm).

Mention the subject line of the mail – “Your first & last name – position applied for”. Eg. Ayush Kumar – Research Assistant position.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here