Applications are invited for recruitment of 27 vacant positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible for recruitment of various medical, paramedical and non-medical posts or career for “Adult and

Pediatric Hematolymphoid Unit.”

Name of post : Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Molecular Pathology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc in Life Science / Biotechnology / Microbiology /Genetics / Biochemistry / Zoology / Genomics with minimum aggregate 60% marks or M. Tech (Biotechnology / Life Sciences) with minimum aggregate 60% marks. Any correspondence course or long distance university degrees will not be considered.

Experience : At least 2 years’ experience in molecular techniques like PCR, sequencing, FISH, basic bioinformatics, basic statistics from reputed institute is mandatory

Salary : Rs. 67320/- per month (consolidated)

Age Limit : 32 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Critical Care)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.Sc. with 50% marks and one-year certificate / Diploma course in ICU / OT Techniques / Respiratory Therapy Techniques / Dialysis Techniques.

OR

Bachelor degree in paramedical technology – OT Techniques / bachelor degree in Respiratory Therapy / or Equivalent with minimum 50% marks in bachelor degree.

Experience : One-year work experience in the relevant field.

Salary : Rs. 42480/- per month (consolidated)

Age Limit : 30 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Pulmonary Function Testing Lab)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc. (in any stream) with 50% marks.

Experience : Minimum 1 year of experience in Pulmonary Function Testing. Well versed in performing spirometry, diffusion studies, body plethysmography.

Salary : Rs. 42480/- per month (consolidated)

Age Limit : 30 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 21

Qualification : General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing.

OR

Basic or Post Basic B. Sc. (Nursing).

Candidates should be eligible to register with Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council.

General Nursing & Midwifery & Basic or Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) should be recognized by Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council.

Experience : 1-year clinical experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospitals. Hepatitis B vaccination to be completed. Clinical experience before post Basic B.Sc. shall also be considered.

Salary : Rs. 53880/- per month (consolidated)

Age Limit : 30 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Public Relations Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Public Relations or Journalism or Mass Communication of a recognized university.

Experience : Minimum 6 years (Cumulative) experience in public relations involving report writing, interaction with media, event management, liaison with agencies etc. Candidates having minimum 2 years’ experience in Government Organization / Public Sector Undertakings / Autonomous Bodies are also eligible to apply.

Salary : Rs. 63720 /- per month (consolidated)

Age Limit : 45 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Supervisor OPD

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized university with Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Personnel Management / Human Resource Management / Labour Welfare / Industrial Relations / Administration / Public Administration / Healthcare Management from a reputed Institution.

Experience : Minimum 7 years (Cumulative) experience in the department of Out Patient/ Administration dealing with General Administration etc.

Salary : Rs. 53880 /- per month (consolidated)

Age Limit : 35 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application in prescribed application format along with CV to Room No. 205, Establishment Section, 2nd Floor, OPD Building, Dr. B Borooah Cancer

Institute, AK Azad Road, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati -781016.

The application should accompany self-attested Xerox copies of relevant documents in proof of

educational qualification, experience, identity proof in the form of Aadhar card, Class 10th certificate for age proof, scientific publications and other relevant documents.

The subject of the envelope should contain “Application for the post of ………”

The last date for receipt of application is 05/08/2025 Upto 5:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here