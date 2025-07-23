Applications are invited for recruitment of 18 vacant positions or career in Bhattadev University Assam.

Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of teaching and non-teaching personnel.

Name of post : Multi Tasking Assistant (MTA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University

(ii) Diploma in Computer Application from any recognized University or Institution. Candidates having experience in handling office works/office automation will be preferred

Name of post : Project Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) BTech/ BE in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University or Institution of four-year full

time regular course.

(ii) 5 years working experience in executing construction and maintenance of multistoried

building/road /water supply/campus development etc.

Name of post : Electrician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) ITI passed in Electrician trade from any Govt. recognized Institute.

(ii) Electrical Workman Permit or Electrical Supervisor’s Certificate of Competenc?. Candidates having minimum of 1 year experience will be preferred.

Name of post : Teaching Assistants

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

Commerce & Management : 2

Sociology : 1

Political Science : 2

History : 1

Philosophy : 2

Geography : 1

Qualification & Experience : As per UGC norms

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

English : 1

Chemistry : 1

Geography : 1

Physics : 1

Zoology : 1

Qualification & Experience : As per UGC norms

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

English : 2

Geography : 1

Zoology : 2

Qualification & Experience : As per UGC norms

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

English : 1

Physics : 1

Mathematics : 1

Botany : 1

Physical Education & Sports : 1

Chemistry : 1

Qualification & Experience : As per UGC norms

Selection Procedure :

1. For the posts of MTA, Project Engineer and Electrician, candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 12th August 2025 to 19th August 2025. Time is from 10 AM onwards. Venue is in Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325, Assam

2. For the posts of Teaching Assistants, candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 28th July 2025 to 30th July 2025. Time is from 10:30 AM onwards. Venue is in Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325, Assam

3. For the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor, candidates would get information regarding details of interview in due course of time

How to apply :

For the posts of Teaching Assistants and MTA, Project Engineer and Electrician, candidates must bring the following documents: a duly filled and signed Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX), a one-page Curriculum Vitae (CV), photocopies of all relevant academic and experience certificates.

For the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor, candidates must send two copies of the application in prescribed format along with all testimonials (self-attested). Candidates will be required to pay a Non-refundable amount of Rs. 3000/- (In Case SC/ST Rs. 2000/-) by Demand draft drawn in favour of “Registrar, Bhattadev University” payable at State Bank of India, Pathsala Branch (IFSC: SBIN0002099). Two copies of the completed application in prescribed form along with necessary enclosures must reach the Office of “The Registrar, Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala- 781325” latest by 21/08/2025. The name of the Post & Department must be written on the envelope of the application.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3