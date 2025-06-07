Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career in NERIWALM Tezpur Assam.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Water & Land Management (NERIWALM) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultant, Young Professional and Field Assistant on contract basis for the project on “A Comprehensive Study on Sustainable Development of Irrigation Sector of Assam.”

Name of post : Consultant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

Essential : Retired officers not below the level of Additional Chief Engineer/experts with domain

knowledge and experience in Irrigation Engineering/ Agricultural Engineering/Irrigation and Drainage Engineering/ Remote Sensing, GIS and Space Technology Applications relevant to water resources and land management.

Desirable : Strategic planning and design for project, knowledge of government policies in irrigation, irrigation planning, framing strategies for water budgeting, irrigation scheduling, water footprint, micro irrigation, spatial data analysis and modelling, satellite data interpretation, Integration of GIS& RS in planning and decision-making processes of irrigation, skill for multi-stakeholders coordination, project report preparation, presentation skills and quality assurance during the study lifecycle.

Remuneration : Total Rs. 8,00,000/- (Rupees Eight lakhs) only for the entire contact.

Age Limit : Should be in between 50 to 70 years as on the last date of submission of application

Name of post : Young Professional (Water Resource Engineering) (Project)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential : Master Degree in Water Resource Management/ Irrigation and Drainage Engineering / Geoinformatics with a consistently good academic record.

Desirable : At least one year experience in relevant field and knowledge of spatial tools such as

QGIS/ArcGIS/ EQIPA

Age Limit : Should be between 21–35 years as on the last date of submission of application

Remuneration : Rs. 45,000/- (Rupees Forty-five thousand) only per month

Name of post : Young Professional (Agriculture) (Project)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential : Master Degree in Agronomy/Soil Science/Soil Chemistry/Irrigation Water Management with a consistently good academic record.

Desirable : At least one year experience in relevant field/crop planning in irrigated command/field demonstration/soil survey/irrigability classification/CropWAT.

Age Limit : Should be between 21–35 years as on the last date of submission of application

Remuneration : Rs. 45,000/- (Rupees Forty-five thousand) only per month

Name of post : Young Professional (Social Science) (Project)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential : Master Degree in Sociology/Social Works/Political Science/Economics/ Geography

with a consistently good academic record.

Desirable : At least one year experience in relevant field/irrigation management/ PRA/ RRA/Delphi technique .

Age Limit : Should be between 21–35 years as on the last date of submission of application

Remuneration : Rs. 45,000/- (Rupees Forty-five thousand) only per month

Name of post : Field Assistant (Project)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification & Experience :

Essential : Bachelor Degree/Diploma in Civil Engineering/Agricultural Engineering/Bachelor

in Agriculture Science/Bachelor in Social Science with a consistently good academic record.

Desirable : Knowledge of spatial tools such as QGIS/ArcGIS/ EQIPA/ CropWAT/social science

survey tools such as RRA/PRA/Delphi and research in relevant field.

Age Limit : Should be between 21–35 years as on the last date of submission of application

Remuneration : Rs. 26,000/- (Rupees Twenty six thousand) only per month

How to apply :

For the post of Consultant, candidates may apply on google form link https://forms.gle/yyU3icezudQ5SEUi6 or prescribed format (as given in the website https://neriwalm.gov.in/) on or before 11.06.2025 to the Director, NERIWALM, Tezpur

For the posts of Young Professional and Field Assistant, candidates may apply in the google form link https://forms.gle/VhrfP5hwiBSXyPXh7 or the prescribed format (as given in the website https://neriwalm.gov.in/) and send to “Director, NERIWALM, Dolabari, Tezpur, P.O. – Kaliabhomora, PIN- 784027 (Assam)” on or before 11th June 2025 by email director.neriwalm@gmail.com.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3