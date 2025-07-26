Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in RMRCNE Dibrugarh Assam.

The ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre, N.E. Region, Dibrugarh, Assam (ICMR-RMRCNE), a research institute under the aegis of the Indian Council of Medical Research, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk

No. of posts : 3

Pay : 7th CPC Pay Level 2 (Rs.19900 -63200)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years i.e. Age must be from 18 to 27 years

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification & Experience :

i. 12th class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University

ii. Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (correspond to 10500 KDPH / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Name of post : Upper Division Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Pay : 7th CPC Pay Level 4 of (Rs.25500-81100)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years i.e. Age must be from 18 to 27 years

Qualification & Experience :

i. Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

ii. Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (corresponds to 10500 KDPH /9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Name of post : Technician-I

No. of posts : 4

Pay : 7th CPC Pay Level 2 (Rs.19900 – 63200)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 28 years i.e. Age must be from 18 to 28 years

Qualification & Experience : 12th or Intermediate pass in Science subject with 55% marks from a Govt. recognized Board and at least one year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) from govt. recognized Institution

Name of post : Lab Attendant-I

No. of posts : 3

Pay : 7th CPC Pay Level 1 (Rs.18000 – 56900)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 25 years i.e. Age must be from 18 to 25 years

Qualification & Experience : 10th pass with 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board plus one year working experience in a govt. recognized / approved / registered Lab in respective field or trade certificate issued by govt. agencies.

How to apply :

Candidates should apply only through online mode from the link available in the ICMR/ICMR-RMRCNE website https://joinicmr.in/signUp

Last date for online registration & submission of online applications is 14-08-2025

Application Fees :

UR / OBC : Rs. 2000/-

SC / Women : Rs. 1600/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here