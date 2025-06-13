Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Contractual Assistant Fitter, Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic and Contractual Mechanical Supervisor

Name of post : Contractual Assistant Fitter

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Class 10th passed from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Trade certificate in Fitter trade fromGovernment Recognized Institute.

(iii) Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in operation and maintenance of

Reciprocating Compressor / Pump / operation and maintenance of gas pipeline jobs / maintenance of mechanical workshop setup or Installation/ maintenance crude oil storage tank in Govt. / Semi Govt./ PSU / Public / Private Organizations providing service to E&P company.

Emoluments : Rs. 21,450.00 (Rupees Twenty-One Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Name of post : Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Class 10th passed from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Trade certificate in Diesel Mechanic Trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in operation and maintenance of

Reciprocating Compressor / Pump / operation and maintenance of gas pipeline jobs / maintenance of mechanical workshop setup or Installation/ maintenance crude oil storage tank in Govt. / Semi Govt./ PSU / Public / Private Organizations providing service to E&P company

Emoluments : Rs. 21,450.00 (Rupees Twenty-One Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Name of post : Contractual Mechanical Supervisor

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in operation and maintenance of

Reciprocating Compressor / Pump / operation and maintenance of gas pipeline jobs / maintenance of mechanical workshop setup or Installation/ maintenance crude oil storage tank in Govt. / Semi Govt./ PSU / Public / Private Organizations providing service to E&P company.

Emoluments : Rs. 24,960.00 (Rupees Twenty-Four Thousand Nine Hundred and Sixty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 2nd July 2025 to 7th July 2025. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM. The venue is in Duliajan Club, Oil India Limited, Duliajan

How to apply :

Interested candidate(s) should fill the Personal Bio-Data (given on the last two pages of this advertisement) and bring it along with the following documents on the above scheduled date for the

Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment:

(i) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

(ii) Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials as under: Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority, Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government Recognised Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification, as applicable; relevant Work Experience Certificate; valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC) from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections issued by the Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Disability Certificate from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable and any other documents/certificates/testimonials from

Competent Authority in support of candidature.

(iii) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working

in any organisation.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here