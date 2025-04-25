Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Library Trainees purely on a temporary basis for one year in the Lakshminath Bezbaroa Central Library of the Institute. Being a major service centre of the Institute, Lakshminath Bezbaroa Central Library provides library and information services to support teaching, learning, research activities by creating state-of-the-art facilities and offering innovative services. The library is a window to world of latest information in sciences, engineering, technology, humanities & social sciences with a fast growing collection of books, journals, magazines both in print and digital format. It is on a four-storey building. The building has a floor area of about 7500 sq. meters. It can accommodate a large number of readers at a time. In-house services of the library are fully computerized and wi-fi facility is provided within library building for connecting to internet and accessing Institute’s electronic resources. The Library of the Institute got its name from the famous literary figure Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaroa on 5th December, 2014.

Name of post : Library Trainees

No. of posts : 10

Stipend Amount: Rs.23,500/- per month during the period of training. Charges for medical facilities is deductable as per Institute policy.

Job Roles :

Learn while you work on different functions and services of Library. Selected candidates will have to work five days a week and shall work in different shifts and on weekends on rotation basis. They must do staggered duties. Duration: Duration of traineeship will be for one year from the date of joining.

Educational Qualification: Master Degree in Library & Information Science (Completed by the time of application).

Maximum Age : 26 years as on 7th May, 2025

How to apply :

Interested candidates may submit their application online at https://online.iitg.ac.in/librecruit/ by 3 PM of 7 May 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here