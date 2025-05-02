Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Andrew Yule & Company Assam in 2025.

Andrew Yule & Company Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of General Manager (Engineering) in 2025.

Name of post : General Manager (Engineering)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidate should be having Bachelor Degree in Mechanical/Production /Manufacturing /Electrical Engineering, Preference will be given to candidate having Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Management. The candidate should have at least 18 years of post-qualification experience out of which minimum 3 years’ experience should be as Unit Head in a manufacturing set-up in an organization of repute. The candidates having work experience in Industrial Fan and Blowers manufacturing operations will be preferred. In case the incumbent is from CPSE or State PSU, the experience should be in the position of Dy. General Manager and above. Candidates working in the private sector should have a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical/Production /Manufacturing /Electrical Engineering, Preference will be given to candidates having Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Management. The respective candidate should have at least 18 years of post-qualification experience out of which minimum 3 years’ experience in a Senior Managerial position functioning as unit head and the turnover of the Company should be more than Rs. 200 cr. Officers under the Central Govt./State Governments, Public Sector Undertakings and other Govt. Bodies holding analogous post on regular service in the pay scale under IDA pattern (Rs. 100000 – 260000/-) level or pay level Matrix 13 (123100-215900) as per CDA pattern or equivalent in the parent cadre or department or minimum 2 years in the pay scale under IDA pattern (Rs. 90000 – 240000/-) level or pay level Matrix 12 (78800-209200) as per CDA pattern or equivalent in the parent cadre or department. In case any officer from CPSE who meets the above mentioned experience and qualification criteria wishes to apply on ‘Deputation’ basis the period of deputation will be for minimum 3 years with a mutual option which can be extended for another (02) two years, with the approval of the Competent Authority. He/ she will have to apply through proper channel along with the deputation rules of the concerned CPSE. In any other case candidate from central/state PSE shall have to either apply through proper channel or shall have to produce NOC at the time of interview

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates who are willing to apply may submit their application(s) in the prescribed Format stipulated at Annexure “I” along with all credentials to Dy. General Manager (P&A), Andrew Yule & Company Limited, 8, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Sarani, Kolkata – 700 001.

List of Self-Attested Photocopies of documents to be provided with the application form are

given below: –

i. Educational/ Professional Certificates (Class X, XII, B. Tech. MBA etc.)

ii. Experience Certificates or Appointment & Relieving letters of all previous employers.

iii. Caste Certificate [in case of SC/ST and OBC (NCL)

iv. Copy of last drawn Salary, etc.

v. Copy of Latest updated CV detailing the work performed.

These additional documents are required for applicant working in Central Govt./State

Governments, Public Sector Undertakings and other Govt. Bodies etc.-

i. No Objection Certificate from the parent company for consideration of application of the applicant to the post applied for.

ii. Vigilance Clearance, Integrity Certificate and details of penalties imposed, if any, during the last 10 years on the Officer. This should be duly certified by the Authorized Officer i.e. Head of Office /HoD.

iii. Certified copies of last 5 years ACR/APARS by Head of Department.

The last date for receipt of hardcopy of the applications is within May 24, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here