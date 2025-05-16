Assam Career AIWTD Society Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in AIWTD Society Assam in 2025.

Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Manager- Technical, Senior Terminal Manager and Manager Technical in 2025.

Name of post : Project Manager- Technical

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification:

1. Bachelor’s Degree in civil engineering

2. Advanced construction management/ post graduate diploma in construction management

will be preferred.

Experience:

1. Minimum 10 years’ experience of which majority of experience in project management of

large- scale transport infrastructure projects.

2. Experience in large scale construction in port infrastructure and particularly marine sector

preferable.

3. Experience in World Bank / Externally Aided Projects / Govt. projects will be preferred.

Additional Criteria :

1. Good Knowledge of contracts management, project planning, monitoring management

techniques and technical evaluations

2. Ability to establish and maintain good working relationships with internal and external

stakeholders

3. Good knowledge on river terminal planning / pile foundation and river surveys (typographical, hydrographical, and geotechnical investigations, hydrological and morphological modeling)

4. Good understanding on design validation

5. Skills in the management of handling data / deliverables

6. Team management and leadership skills

7. Strong analytical skills, presentation, communication and report writing skills.

8. Other Skills and experiences: Computer proficiency in MS Word, Excel is essential

Job Roles :

1. Leads technical team and project team and assist team and management in day to day activities.

2. Monitor the project deliverables and estimate the probability that it will complete successfully on or before the deadline.

3. Identify anything that reduces the probability of successful completion prior to deadline.

4. Identify anything that would increase the probability of successful completion prior to deadline.

5. Timely updating management about criticality and mitigation measures.

6. Evaluate reports of the consultants and addresses contractual requirements related to

scope, timelines and cost.

7. Manager, monitor, supervise and expedite the progress of the individual components

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 23rd May 2025. Time of Walk-in-interview is from 11 AM to 1 PM. Time of Registration is from 10 AM to 11 AM. The venue is in AIWTD Society, 3rd Floor, Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Ulubari, Guwahati–7, Assam.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear before the selection committee with all original documents

in support of age, qualification, and experience along with self-attested photocopies of the same. The candidates are also required to carry 2 copies of recent passport photograph.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2