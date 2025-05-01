Assam Career AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Technical Support-III and Consultant (Medical) purely on contractual basis in the extramural research project titled “DIGItal Technologies for optimizing the continuum of CARE for Diabetes and Hypertension Management in the Public Healthcare System in India – DIGI-CARE: An Implementation Research Study”, sanctioned to Dr Purabi Phukan, Professor & HOD, Department of Community and Family Medicine in 2025.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience :

Three years graduate degree in (Science/Sociology/Public Health) + three years post qualification experience

Or

PG in above subject/field

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 28,000 + HRA with no other allowances (Consolidated)

Age : Not exceeding 35 years on the date of the walk-in interview/written test.

Name of post : Consultant (Medical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : MBBS MD Community Medicine/Social and Preventive Medicine/

Family Medicine/ Community Health Administration with research publication

Monthly Emoluments : Max. Rs. 1,00,000/- depending upon experience and knowledge (Consolidated)

Age : Not exceeding 70 years on the date of the walk-in interview

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled-up application form along with certificate of age, qualification, experience via email to digicarekamrup@gmail.com (all documents merged as a single PDF file in same order as given above).

Applicants should mail the applications to above mail id on or before 04-05-2025 5PM

Subject line should be “Application for Post of (Name of the post applied).”

The publication of the list of shortlisted candidates will be on 06/05/2025 AIIMS Guwahati Website before the interview.

Date of Interview: 07-05-2025

The interview will be conducted through offline mode only altogether.

Place of Interview: AIIMS Guwahati

Candidates should bring two photocopies of application form and supporting document along with

original documents for verification at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2