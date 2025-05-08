Assam Career AERC Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AERC Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Electricity Ombudsman in 2025 to discharge the functions under sub-section (6) of section 42 of the Electricity Act, 2003 and Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (Electricity Ombudsman) Regulations, 2022.

Name of post : Electricity Ombudsman

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. The Person shall be a person of experience, ability, integrity and standing. The following

category of persons shall be eligible to be appointed as Ombudsman:

(i) A person who has held the post of Commissioner & Secretary to State Government

for at least one year;

(ii) A retired District Judge;

(iii) Any person who has held the position of Chairperson or Member of any statutory quasi-judicial body at the State level for at least 3 years;

(iv) A retired Chief Engineer or an equivalent officer having experience in the Power Sector.

Provided that the Electricity Ombudsman shall preferably have working knowledge of the vernacular languages of the State of Assam and acquainted with the functioning of electricity distribution business.

2. The person selected should not have association with activities of any of the licensees of the State for a period of preceding one year. The person after once getting appointment should not have any financial or other interest in the electricity industry of the State during his tenure.

Pay : The Electricity Ombudsman shall get a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 80,000/- (Rupees Eighty Thousand Only) per month. This will be in addition to remuneration/pension, if any, entitled from the Central Government or a State Government or any other Organization /Institution out of his previous employment

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all testimonials and a pass-port size photo to the Secretary, Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission, ASEB Campus, Six Mile, Guwahati – 781022 on or before 10th June, 2025. They may also mail a copy via e-mail at recruitment.aerc@gmail.com on or before the due date.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here