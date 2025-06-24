Assam Career 2025 RBI Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in RBI Assam in 2025.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Director and Senior Adviser of Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning (CAFRAL) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A PhD in economics or finance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Experience of institution building/nurturing a reputed research institute, including building and developing high-quality research teams.

3. Good record of published work in areas of macroeconomics/banking & finance and other areas of interest to central banks in high quality refereed academic journals and books.

4. At least twenty-five years of excellence in research and/or teaching experience (including the time spent on completion of PhD).

Name of post : Senior Adviser

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. At least a Master’s degree (preferably PhD) in economics or finance.

2. Experience of institution building/nurturing a reputed research institute, including building and developing high-quality research teams.

3. Good record of published work in areas of macroeconomics/banking & finance and other areas of interest to central banks in high quality refereed academic journals and books.

4. At least twenty-five years of excellence in research and/or teaching experience (including the time spent on completion of PhD).

5. Should be an Indian Citizen and not be older than 62 years as on July 1, 2025. The appointment shall be for a term of five years, subject to a satisfactory annual review. The compensation will be in line with the best in the industry.

How to apply :

Qualified and interested applicants should send their applications together with a detailed curriculum vitae (in the prescribed format), along with a statement of intent / vision for CAFRAL by email to cafralssc2025@rbi.org.in or send a hard copy by post to – The CAFRAL Search-cum-Selection Committee – 2025, c/o Corporate Strategy & Budget Department, Central Office, Reserve Bank of India, Main Building, 2nd Floor, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Mumbai 400 001 by July 21, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here