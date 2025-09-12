Assam Career 2025 RBCG Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in RBCG Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Royal Bhutanese Consulate General (RBCG), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Receptionist, Driver, Messenger and Sweeper cum Cook in 2025.

Name of post : Receptionist

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Bachelors in any field

2. Min. of 3 months of basic IT skills

3. Good Communication and interpersonal skills

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Minimum Class VIII pass

2. Valid driving license

3. Able to navigate Assam & NE states

4. Minimum 3 years driving experience

Name of post : Messenger

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Minimum Class XII pass

2. Positive attitude & behavior

4. Good Communication and interpersonal skills

Name of post : Sweeper cum Cook

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Minimum Class VIII pass

2. Preferred language : Hindi & English

3. Basic culinary skills

How to apply :

Interested local residents of Assam who meet minimum educational and skill qualifications may submit the following documents by email to: schoki@mfa.goy.bt:

Curriculum Vitae (CV) with contact number and email Address Academic transcript (Marksheet and Certificates) IT Certificates Valid Police Clearance Certificate Valid Medical Certificate Aadhaar Card or Voter ID Card Driving License (for driver position) Any other supporting documents (if any)

The deadline to apply is on or before 25 September 2025 to the above mentioned email address.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here